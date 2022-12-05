Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Expands By 6.4%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 65,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.39. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.