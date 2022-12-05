Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Drops By 15.6%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.7 %

CSGS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 142,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,119. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CSG Systems International by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.