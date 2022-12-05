Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Declines By 16.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Datadog Trading Down 4.2 %

DDOG traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. Datadog has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

