Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Declines By 15.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $26,824,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 318.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,762. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

