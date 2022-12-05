Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declines By 11.4%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

