Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declines By 11.4%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.
In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
