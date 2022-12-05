Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Declines By 13.6%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENFN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Enfusion Stock Performance

ENFN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,211. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

