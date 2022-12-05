Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 16.5%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 183,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ENGlobal Stock Down 0.7 %
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.