Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 16.5%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 183,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

About ENGlobal

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.