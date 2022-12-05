Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declines By 17.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 963,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after acquiring an additional 858,481 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 311,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 208,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

