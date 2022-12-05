Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expands By 9.2%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Cowen decreased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.