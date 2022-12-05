Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Drops By 9.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.30. 562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,427. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
