Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Drops By 9.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.30. 562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,427. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.