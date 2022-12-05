Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Decreases By 9.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 36,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $692,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,030 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,081 shares of company stock worth $5,136,875. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

