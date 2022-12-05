Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Declines By 17.9%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FNCH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,134. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

