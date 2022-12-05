Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Decreases By 17.6%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 1,020,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 59.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 37.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

