Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Grows By 11.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTAG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 7,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

