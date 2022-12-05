Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Grows By 6.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 120,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,938. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

