Short Interest in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Drops By 10.0%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,341. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

