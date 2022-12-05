Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Decreases By 17.9%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,577,000 after buying an additional 696,345 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is -10.50%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

