Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Drops By 15.8%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 13,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 98.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GSK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,282,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 251,352 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,471. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

