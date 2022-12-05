Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Rises By 9.2%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 49,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 6,698,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

