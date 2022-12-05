Short Interest in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Drops By 17.6%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harsco Price Performance

HSC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $10,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.