Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declines By 10.9%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 385,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $3,662,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $593.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

