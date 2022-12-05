Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Increases By 6.9%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InFinT Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IFIN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 147,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,683. InFinT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Featured Stories

