Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 8.3%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

KT Co. (NYSE:KTGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of KT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 46.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.