Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 8.3%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of KT

KT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 46.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

