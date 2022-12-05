Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 8.3%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
KT stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
