Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Drops By 11.7%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

