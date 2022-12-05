Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Declines By 11.4%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %

LEG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.09. 8,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 887.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,572.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 310,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

