Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Declines By 16.0%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.6 %

LC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 1,111,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,672. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

