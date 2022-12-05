Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Decreases By 16.2%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $156.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

