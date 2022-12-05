Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Siacoin has a market cap of $138.81 million and $1.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00450909 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021998 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00113279 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00831038 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00648137 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00245399 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,616,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.