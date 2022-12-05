Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Siacoin has a market cap of $138.81 million and $1.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00450909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00831038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00648137 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00245399 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,616,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

