Simon Mitchell Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD) Stock

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD – Get Rating) insider Simon Mitchell bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earth elements. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Mount Ridley project that consists of 9 granted exploration licenses approximately 3,400 square kilometers located in the southwest Western Australia; and the Weld Range West project located in Western Australia.

