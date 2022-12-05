SKALE Network (SKL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.92 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $109.52 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

