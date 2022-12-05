SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. SL Green Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SLG opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

