Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,071,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,130,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

