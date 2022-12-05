Smoove plc (LON:SMV) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 37,929 Shares

Smoove plc (LON:SMV – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 37,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £14,413.02 ($17,242.52).

Smoove Price Performance

LON:SMV remained flat at GBX 39 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday. 12,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,897. Smoove plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($0.92). The company has a market cap of £25.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.66.

About Smoove

Smoove plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet-based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; conveyancing legal services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

