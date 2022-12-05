Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Snowflake by 859.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Storm King Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

SNOW stock traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.20. 94,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

