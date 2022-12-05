Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

