Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.05) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

LON SCT traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,292 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 58,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,345.45. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($22.99).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.