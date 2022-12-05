SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.16.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

