S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $379.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGI traded down $4.96 on Monday, hitting $354.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.55. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.