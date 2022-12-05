S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $379.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGI traded down $4.96 on Monday, hitting $354.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.55. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

