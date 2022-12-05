Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.04

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.04 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 101254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SDE. Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.85.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900. In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

