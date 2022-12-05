SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.63% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,068,000 after buying an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after buying an additional 415,768 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,317,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 145,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

