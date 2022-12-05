Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

