Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,520 shares of company stock worth $735,718. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 0.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 340,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,518. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

