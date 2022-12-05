SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SQZ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 80.63% and a negative net margin of 355.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

