SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,835 ($21.95) price target on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.91) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.07).

LON SSE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,728 ($20.67). 402,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.70. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.15).

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

