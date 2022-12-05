SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,835 ($21.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.83) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($19.91) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,928.43 ($23.07).

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE traded up GBX 3.63 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,726.63 ($20.66). The stock had a trading volume of 385,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,324. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,758.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,583.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,689.70.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

