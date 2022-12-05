SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.47) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.77).

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON SSPG traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 215.70 ($2.58). 370,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.01. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.68). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

