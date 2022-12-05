Stacks (STX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $267.20 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $267.20 million and $9.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009611 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $991.55 or 0.05842552 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00502936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

