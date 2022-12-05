Starname Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $595,395.96 and approximately $756.03 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starname has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.67 or 0.05862241 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00507653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.30610329 BTC.

About Starname

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.