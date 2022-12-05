Status (SNT) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $80.71 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00242271 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

