Steem Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $74.03 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,313,676 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
